Iran, Egypt Commit to Launching Bilateral Political Consultations
(MENAFN) Iran and Egypt have committed to launching new bilateral political consultations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced Sunday.
Baghaei disclosed the arrangement during his weekly Tehran press briefing, stating the commitment emerged from Saturday telephone discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The spokesperson did not reveal timing or location details for the planned consultations.
Bilateral ties and evolving Middle Eastern circumstances dominated the ministerial exchange, Baghaei noted, characterizing the consultation resumption as "an important development."
Both foreign ministers expressed alarm regarding Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, asserting such actions persist despite ceasefire arrangements with Palestinian faction Hamas and Lebanese movement Hezbollah, per Baghaei and an Iranian Foreign Ministry declaration.
The Iranian statement condemned what it termed "ongoing aggression and repeated violations of the cease-fires" by Israel, demanding immediate international intervention to halt Israeli military campaigns.
Tehran's nuclear program received discussion as well, with Iran reaffirming established policy stances, according to the statement. Egypt's Foreign Ministry separately reported that Abdelatty advocated for negotiation renewal toward comprehensive nuclear agreement addressing all parties' interests while strengthening regional security and stability.
Abdelatty issued identical appeals during Friday communications with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, the Egyptian statement indicated.
Diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt collapsed in 1980 following Iran's Islamic Revolution and Egypt's Israel peace treaty the prior year. Recent years have witnessed both nations indicating interest in relationship improvement.
