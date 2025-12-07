'Anti-Haryana Face' Of BJP Exposed, Says Congress Leader Hooda

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 7 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said on Sunday that the "anti-state face" of the BJP has been exposed once again in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment as less than eight per cent of the state's youth were selected in the exam.

"The recruitment for English Assistant Professors (College Cadre) has completely unmasked this government's 'anti-Haryana' stance. The government, which consistently prioritises candidates from other states in recruitments, this time didn't even select eight per cent of candidates from Haryana," he said in a statement.

"Our question is: Did the government not find any qualified candidates for this post in Haryana? This question has been continuously raised by the Congress, from streets to the Legislative Assembly, but the BJP has not been able to answer it till date. In this recruitment, 4,424 candidates applied, of which 1,950 appeared for the final written examination, but only 35 per cent qualifying marks were given, seemingly as part of a conspiracy. Only 151 candidates were declared successful," the two-time Chief Minister Hooda said.

"Even University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test for Junior Research Fellowship qualified and PhD holders failed to clear the exam. Most surprisingly, the percentage of Haryana residents among the selected candidates is around eight per cent. Therefore, every young person is hurt by the question: Don't young women and men from Haryana have a right to jobs in their own state," he asked.

The Leader of the Opposition said "this is not just the story of one recruitment, but has been part of a broader trend. Before this, the BJP government has played this game in recruitments ranging from Sub-Divisional Officers in the Power Department to Assistant Professors in other subjects and Haryana Civil Service officers. Either fewer people than the number of vacancies are deliberately passed, or people from other states are recruited for most of the positions".

To achieve this, Hooda said, sometimes a paper leak is orchestrated, sometimes the papers are made excessively difficult, sometimes there is manipulation in the marking, and sometimes the rules are tampered with.