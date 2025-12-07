403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s national security minimizes Middle East focus
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s recently released national security strategy significantly downplays the importance of the Middle East, suggesting that US priorities have shifted, according to reports.
The two-page section addressing the region asserts that the focus previous administrations placed on the Middle East is no longer justified, citing diversified energy supplies and what the document calls “great power jockeying in which the United States retains the most enviable position.” The strategy states, “The days in which the Middle East dominated American foreign policy in both long-term planning and day-to-day execution are thankfully over – not because the Middle East no longer matters, but because it is no longer the constant irritant, and potential source of imminent catastrophe, that it once was.”
While noting that “conflict remains the Middle East’s most troublesome dynamic,” the document argues that the situation is less severe than headlines suggest, pointing to Iran’s “greatly weakened” capabilities following a 12-day conflict in June and US strikes on Tehran’s nuclear program.
The strategy highlights that US allies in the region “are demonstrating their commitment to combatting radicalism, a trendline American policy should continue to encourage,” while cautioning that the US should abandon what it describes as “misguided experiment with hectoring these nations – especially the Gulf monarchies.”
Core US interests in the region, according to the strategy, include securing energy supplies “do not fall into the hands of an outright enemy,” ensuring the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea remain navigable, preventing the region from serving as a base for attacks on American interests or the homeland, and maintaining Israel’s security.
The document acknowledged the ongoing challenges of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it “thorny,” but noted that “progress toward a more permanent peace has been made” after Trump facilitated a ceasefire to halt Israel’s war on Gaza.
The two-page section addressing the region asserts that the focus previous administrations placed on the Middle East is no longer justified, citing diversified energy supplies and what the document calls “great power jockeying in which the United States retains the most enviable position.” The strategy states, “The days in which the Middle East dominated American foreign policy in both long-term planning and day-to-day execution are thankfully over – not because the Middle East no longer matters, but because it is no longer the constant irritant, and potential source of imminent catastrophe, that it once was.”
While noting that “conflict remains the Middle East’s most troublesome dynamic,” the document argues that the situation is less severe than headlines suggest, pointing to Iran’s “greatly weakened” capabilities following a 12-day conflict in June and US strikes on Tehran’s nuclear program.
The strategy highlights that US allies in the region “are demonstrating their commitment to combatting radicalism, a trendline American policy should continue to encourage,” while cautioning that the US should abandon what it describes as “misguided experiment with hectoring these nations – especially the Gulf monarchies.”
Core US interests in the region, according to the strategy, include securing energy supplies “do not fall into the hands of an outright enemy,” ensuring the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea remain navigable, preventing the region from serving as a base for attacks on American interests or the homeland, and maintaining Israel’s security.
The document acknowledged the ongoing challenges of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it “thorny,” but noted that “progress toward a more permanent peace has been made” after Trump facilitated a ceasefire to halt Israel’s war on Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment