Himachal Guv Bats For Coordinated, Determined Efforts To Combat Drug Abuse

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Dec 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, inaugurated a state-level workshop on "War on Drugs -- Chitte Par Chot", organised by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) named Sanjeevani, and called for coordinated and determined efforts to combat drug abuse.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the fight against drugs demands both strict action by police and a sensitive approach towards affected individuals.

He emphasised that along with NGOs, participation from religious institutions is crucial to break the drug network being driven by foreign agencies.

Governor Shukla appreciated the efforts of the state government in tackling the drug menace and particularly lauded the manner in which both the ruling and opposition parties united on this issue in the Assembly.

"Without collective political resolve, it would not be possible to save the Dev Bhoomi from this crisis," he said.

Commending the initiative, the Governor said "Chitte Par Chot" is not merely a campaign but a pledge.

He expressed satisfaction that Sanjeevani is working not only to spread anti-drug messages, but also to promote policy reforms, capacity building, research, awareness drives, and community-based interventions.

He said the organisation is providing a platform for various NGOs to work collaboratively with the state government to strengthen policies on drug prevention, counselling, rehabilitation, training and grassroots outreach.

"Organised efforts, planned strategies and community participation are essential if 'Chitte Par Chot' is to truly succeed," Governor Shukla remarked.

He stressed meaningful change is possible only when society, media, religious bodies, sports organisations, volunteer groups and youth clubs raise a collective voice.

The Governor said saving Himachal from drugs requires every individual to remain vigilant and sensitive.

"Youth falling into addiction is not just the defeat of a person, but of the entire society."

He noted that Himachal Pradesh, known for its peace, culture and natural beauty, is currently facing a significant challenge due to synthetic drugs such as 'chitta' (synthetic drug).