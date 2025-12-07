Bihar Shocker: M.Ed Student Shot Thrice By Bike-Borne Assailants, Still Rides To Hospital

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old M.Ed student, Neeraj Kumar Mishra, was shot and injured by three bike-borne assailants near the Menha Petrol Pump in Bihar's Saharsa district on Saturday evening. The armed attackers intercepted Neeraj's motorcycle and allegedly demanded money.

According to eyewitness, Neeraj refused to give money, after which the criminals fired three bullets, two of which hit him in the thigh. The injured student still managed to ride his motorcycle to the nearest hospital and alert his friend, Aryant Kumar, about the attack.

Aryant recounted that the duo had visited a bookstore at Thana Chowk earlier in the day. Neeraj was on his way back to his village, Jagatpur in Supaul district, when attack occurred. The accused fled the scene immediately after firing the shots.

Neeraj was rushed to the hospital, where police was alerted, following which they arrived and launched an investigation. Neeraj was shifted to a private nursing home for advanced treatment.

Dr Ajay Singh, the attending physician, confirmed that two bullets were embedded in Neeraj's thigh but miraculously spared all major organs. Police officers are now scanning CCTV footage and mapping possible routes used by the attackers.

Police Line DSP Om Prakash Kumar stated,“the police are exploring all possible angles, including robbery and personal rivalry. The police are also questioning Neeraj's friends and acquaintances to gather more information about the incident. Neeraj is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is stable. The police are working to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.”