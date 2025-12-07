Chaitanya Pandey Wins IGU North East Amateur Golf Championship 2025

Delhi boy Chaitanya Pandey posted rounds of 72, 71, 68 and 72 to clinch the IGU North East Amateur Golf Championship 2025 by one stroke at the Par-71 Jorhat Gymkhana Club here. The tournament was organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) from December 2 to 5, 2025, according to a release.

Close Finish at Jorhat

Chaitanya's overall tally read 1-under 283, one shot ahead of citymate Deepak Yadav, who had to settle for the runner-up place despite carding a better final round score of 2-under 69. It was also Deepak's personal best score of the tournament. Arin Ahuja (73-73-71-68) and Anshul Mishra (74-68-72-71) finished joint third at a total score of one-over 285.

'Super Happy to Win'

"I am super happy to win the IGU North East Amateur Championship at the end as it was a tough competition with Deepak, Arin and Anshul close on my heels. I want to thank the Indian Golf Union for providing platforms like these to amateur golfers like me. It gives us the opportunity to test our skills and prepare for international competitions," Chaitanya said later.

IGU Congratulates Winner

IGU council member Nagesh Singh congratulated the winner saying, "I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone who participated in the tournament and especially Chaitanya for putting up a brilliant performance. IGU's endeavour is to give a platform to these talented amateurs to express themselves and prepare themselves for international competitions by testing themselves on different courses across the sub-continent." (ANI)

