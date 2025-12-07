Forest Guard Dies While Dousing Off Fire In Anantnag Forests

File photo

Srinagar- A forest guard lost his life while trying to douse off raging fire in Khadar Kapran area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

Officials said that a forest guard lost life when he accidentally slipped down the high altitude while trying to douse off fire in Khadar Kapran forests. He was shifted to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, reported news agency GNS

The deceased has been identified as Gull Mohammad Shah resident of Changoo. His body was shifted to District Hospital Anantnag for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.