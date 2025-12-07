Russia Launches More Than 1,600 Drones, About 1,200 Guided Aerial Bombs, And Nearly 70 Missiles At Ukraine In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) “Almost every day and every night, our emergency services deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities. This week alone, Russia launched over 1,600 attack drones, around 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 70 missiles of various types against Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

The primary targets of these strikes are the infrastructure that supports everyday life.

“There was another attack today as well – more than 240 drones and five ballistic missiles – causing damage in seven regions. Tragically, people were killed in Slovyansk and in the Chernihiv region. My condolences to the families and loved ones,” he emphasized.