Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Launches More Than 1,600 Drones, About 1,200 Guided Aerial Bombs, And Nearly 70 Missiles At Ukraine In One Week

Russia Launches More Than 1,600 Drones, About 1,200 Guided Aerial Bombs, And Nearly 70 Missiles At Ukraine In One Week


2025-12-07 06:06:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) “Almost every day and every night, our emergency services deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities. This week alone, Russia launched over 1,600 attack drones, around 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 70 missiles of various types against Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

The primary targets of these strikes are the infrastructure that supports everyday life.

“There was another attack today as well – more than 240 drones and five ballistic missiles – causing damage in seven regions. Tragically, people were killed in Slovyansk and in the Chernihiv region. My condolences to the families and loved ones,” he emphasized.

MENAFN07122025000193011044ID1110447939



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search