Russian Troops Strike Zaporizhzhia Region Again

2025-12-07 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is attacking the Zaporizhzhia region again. Do not neglect safety rules. The air raid alert continues,” Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that at around 10 a.m., the enemy struck the district with three guided aerial bombs.

Read also: AFU announce clearing of Tykhe village in Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian forces

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders carried out 649 strikes on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

