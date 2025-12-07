Russian Troops Strike Zaporizhzhia Region Again
“The enemy is attacking the Zaporizhzhia region again. Do not neglect safety rules. The air raid alert continues,” Fedorov wrote.
Earlier, it was reported that at around 10 a.m., the enemy struck the district with three guided aerial bombs.Read also: AFU announce clearing of Tykhe village in Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian forces
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders carried out 649 strikes on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.
