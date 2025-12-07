Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund Has Already Begun Financing Initial Projects - President Ilham Aliyev
Stating that the political interaction agenda is broad, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund, established by the decision of the two heads of state, has already begun financing initial projects, with several others in the financing stage. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the Fund's capital and that additional contributions will be made if the number of projects increases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment