Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund Has Already Begun Financing Initial Projects - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund Has Already Begun Financing Initial Projects - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-12-07 06:06:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund has already begun financing initial projects, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on December 7 while receiving a delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

Stating that the political interaction agenda is broad, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund, established by the decision of the two heads of state, has already begun financing initial projects, with several others in the financing stage. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the Fund's capital and that additional contributions will be made if the number of projects increases.

MENAFN07122025000187011040ID1110447937



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search