Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Southern Border

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone on Saturday foiled an attempt by four individuals to illegally cross one of its border fronts within its area of responsibility.Rules of engagement were applied, the individuals were apprehended, and subsequently transferred to the competent authorities.

