Experts: Fund Investments In Major Projects Based On Feasibility Studies, Prudent Risk Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Economic experts on Sunday underscored that the Social Security Investment Fund's (SSIF) strategy for investing in major national projects is grounded in comprehensive feasibility assessments that incorporate economic, financial, and developmental indicators, in line with international best practices for evaluating large-scale investments.They detailed that diversifying the investment portfolio is essential to capturing strategic opportunities and maintaining long-term sustainability, particularly with the Fund's assets now exceeding JD18.2 billion. The experts highlighted that the SSIF's investment in the Amra City project reflects a measured and data-driven approach, noting that the Fund acquired land at a preferential rate approximately 30 percent below the administrative price. They added that the investment, which represents less than 1 percent of the Fund's total assets, demonstrates a balanced and prudent risk-management framework.According to the experts, the Fund continues to fulfill its mandate effectively by protecting subscribers' savings while contributing to national economic development. They stressed that investments in infrastructure and large-scale national projects fall within the Fund's natural role as a key institutional investor in the domestic economy.Secretary-General of the Arab Union for Land Transport Malek Haddad said the SSIF's engagement in national projects must be guided by strict criteria related to expected returns, emphasizing that transparency and sound risk management should remain central through regular public disclosures. He underlined that safeguarding retirees' rights, ensuring fund sustainability, and maintaining clarity on the return profile relative to safe alternatives must remain priorities.President of the East Amman Industrial Investors Association Iyad Abu Haltam described the decision to invest in the Amra City project as positive, noting that the initiative aims to establish a modern, environmentally sustainable city designed according to scientific and technological standards.For his part, Osama Azzam, an expert in public finance, local administration, and governance, and former Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, stated that the SSIF is undergoing a strategic shift from merely managing surpluses to creating investment opportunities that generate long-term value. He noted that the Fund is gradually moving away from a traditional reliance on bonds and deposits toward broader engagement with the real economy, a development he described as encouraging.Azzam added that acquiring land in Amra City at a preferential rate represents a forward-looking move that positions the Fund in anticipation of the Kingdom's future urban expansion. He said the investment supports efforts to raise the real-estate component of the portfolio to 10 percent, in accordance with the Fund's long-term investment plan.