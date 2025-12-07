Inbound Tourism Association Concludes Promotional Roadshow In Italy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Inbound Tour Operators Association (JITOA) concluded its promotional roadshow in Italy, which covered Rome and Milan, with participation from member inbound travel agencies and Jordanian hotels.According to a JITOA statement issued Sunday, the tour featured meetings between the Jordanian delegation and more than 130 leading Italian travel companies, tour operators, and journalists, reflecting growing interest in Jordan's tourism sector and rising demand for visiting the Kingdom.During an event in Rome attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Italy Qais Abu Dayeh, the JITOA's Executive Director Lama Mahadin delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting Jordan's tourism advantages and stressing that tourism cooperation forms a key pillar of bilateral relations.She said the notable increase in demand for Jordan in recent years demonstrates the success of joint promotional efforts.The roadshow later moved to Milan, where participants showed strong interest in Jordan as a safe and distinctive destination.Several Italian tour operators noted a clear rise in demand, driven by growing interest in adventure tourism, cultural experiences, and religious tourism.Speaking in Milan, Mahadin said, "We witnessed strong indicators during this tour that reflect the importance of the Italian market and the promising opportunities it presents for Jordan. We are optimistic about continued growth in Italian visitor numbers in the coming period."She added that the JITOA will continue its promotional campaigns to strengthen Jordan's presence in European markets, pointing to expanded promotional programs planned for the next phase. Mahadin expressed gratitude to Royal Jordanian Airlines and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority for supporting the tour's success.