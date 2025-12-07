Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Promising Drugs And MOA Innovations Reshape Future Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 45+ pipeline drugs in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma therapeutics a ssessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Research. Learn more about our innovative pipeline today! @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In November 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals conducted a study will test a study drug called cemiplimab to see if it can help treat early-stage cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), a type of skin cancer. Cemiplimab works by helping the immune system to kill cancer cells. It binds to a protein called programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) on the surface of certain immune cells.

In November 2025, AstraZeneca initiated a phase I/II Open-label Dose Escalation and Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Efficacy of AZD6750, a CD8 Guided IL-2 Agent Alone and in Combination With Other Anti-cancer Agents in Participants with Select Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

DelveInsight's Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 45+ pipeline therapies for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies such as Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others. Promising Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies such as MK-3475A, L19IL2 +L19TNF, Cemiplimab, Everolimus, Sirolimus, and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in Dermatology Care @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trials Assessment

The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the P Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is a common type of keratinocyte cancer, or non-melanoma skin cancer. It is derived from cells within the epidermis that make keratin - the horny protein that makes up skin, hair and nails. Cutaneous SCC is an invasive disease, referring to cancer cells that have grown beyond the epidermis. SCC can sometimes metastasize and may prove fatal. More than 90% of cases of SCC are associated with numerous DNA mutations in multiple somatic genes. Mutations in the p53 tumor suppressor gene are caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), especially UVB (known as signature 7). Other signature mutations relate to cigarette smoking, ageing and immune suppression (eg, to drugs such as azathioprine). Mutations in signalling pathways affect the epidermal growth factor receptor, RAS, Fyn, and p16INK4a signalling.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

HLX 07: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

HLX07 is a bio-better independently developed by Henlius. Adopting the self-developed advanced antibody engineering platform, Henlius re-engineered cetuximab by humanizing its Fab regions and minimizing its glycan contents to generate HLX07 to reduce the immunogenicity and increase the affinity of the product. Pre-clinical studies have shown that HLX07 binds EGFR with similar affinity and had better bioactivity compared to cetuximab. Henlius holds patents of HLX07 in several jurisdictions including China, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Japan. Moreover, Henlius has received clinical trial approvals for HLX07 in the treatment of solid tumors in Chinese mainland, the United States, and Taiwan China. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Opzelura: Incyte Corporation

Opzelura, a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, is the first and only topical JAK inhibitor approved for use in the United States for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

RM 1995: Rakuten Medical

RM-1995, developed by Rakuten Medical using its IlluminoxTM platform, is an antibody-dye conjugate comprised of a monoclonal antibody specific for cell-surface interleukin 2 (IL-2) receptor α-chain (CD25) and IRDye® 700DX (IR700), a light-activatable dye. RM-1995 photo immunotherapy is designed to specifically kill CD25+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) within solid tumors, once illuminated with 690nm nonthermal red light. Rakuten Medical's preclinical data has suggested that RM-1995 photo immunotherapy treatment can be utilized to specifically deplete intratumoral Tregs, thereby alleviating local Treg-mediated restraint within the tumor microenvironment, rapidly improving the CD8 T cell: Treg ratio, and reinvigorating effector CD8+ T cell responses. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Learn more about Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Research and development projects @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies

Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of Dermatology Disease @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies- Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies - MK-3475A, L19IL2 +L19TNF, Cemiplimab, Everolimus, Sirolimus, and others.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and plans, read the full details of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline on our website @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionCutaneous Squamous cell Carcinoma Executive SummaryCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma: OverviewCutaneous Squamous cell Carcinoma Pipeline TherapeuticsCutaneous Squamous cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutic AssessmentCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)HLX 07: Shanghai Henlius BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RM 1995: Rakuten MedicalDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.