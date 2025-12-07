403
Kuwait Naval Force To Conduct Live-Fire Exercises Dec. 9 To 11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Naval Force will conduct live-fire exercises as part of Union 25, in conjunction with the Air Force and the Interior Ministry's General Directorate of Coast Guard, from December 9th to 11th, between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM local time, announced the Kuwaiti Army.
In a press statement, the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the Kuwaiti Army said that the exercises will take place in the designated naval firing range, extending 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia to Qaruh Island, and 6 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour to Umm Al-Maradim Island.
The Directorate urged all citizens and residents who frequent the sea to avoid the aforementioned area during the specified period for their safety. (end)
