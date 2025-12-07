403
Beirut Arab Art Exhibition Showcases Regional Creativity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The fourth edition of the Arab Art Exhibition in Beirut opened with strong public turnout, offering a vivid display of Arab artistic styles and identities, bringing together 55 artists presenting nearly 300 works ranging from realism to abstraction and contemporary art.
The event, with artwork from Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Bahrain, and Lebanon, underscored the vitality of the Arab art scene and Beirut's continuing role as a regional cultural platform.
Organizers said the exhibition reflects growing interest in art as a means of cultural dialogue, addressing themes of identity, belonging, and collective memory.
They added that preparations are underway for the next edition, scheduled to be held in London in late January, to enable Arab artists residing there to participate after being unable to join previous sessions due to Lebanon's political and economic conditions. (end)
