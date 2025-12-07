RTA Completes 595 Bus Shelters In Key Areas Across Dubai

This milestone is part of a wider programme to deliver 762 shelters

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 595 public bus passenger shelters as part of a wider project to deliver 762 shelters across several key areas in Dubai. The shelters feature a contemporary aesthetic design and offer a range of services tailored to enhance the overall experience for public transport users. The project has now reached 89% completion across all phases. The new shelters will serve a substantial number of bus routes exceeding ten routes per shelter in some location and are used by more than 192 million passengers annually.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority said:“The new shelters represent a pivotal step in RTA's efforts to develop an integrated urban environment that encourages residents and visitors to use public transport, improves quality of life, and promotes comfort and well-being. RTA is committed to providing modern, comfortable, and safe facilities that enhance the appeal of the bus network and meet the needs of Dubai's growing population and urban expansion.”

He added:“We were keen to ensure that the new shelters combine modern and aesthetic design with services that guarantee a better mobility experience, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the public transport network and supporting sustainability objectives, including emissions reduction. The shelters serve many bus routes, with some accommodating more than ten routes per shelter, which enhances network efficiency, reduces travel times, and increases reliance on public transport.”

Fulfilling the Needs of Bus Riders

Al Tayer noted that the locations selected for the new shelters were identified to meet the needs of high-density urban areas, to address the current and future operational requirements of public bus services, and to ensure integration with soft mobility options.

Four models

RTA classified the shelters into four categories based on daily passenger usage: a primary stop with more than 750 passengers per day; a secondary stop with usage between 250 and 750 passengers per day; a basic stop with usage between 100 and 250 passengers per day; and a boarding and alighting stop serving fewer than 100 passengers per day.

A designated portion of the primary shelters has been allocated as an air-conditioned area, alongside shaded outdoor seating and advertising spaces. The shelters also feature an information display screen showing the bus network map, schedules, headways, and other key information relevant to passengers.

Dubai Universal Design Code

The design of the new shelters fully complies with the Dubai Universal Design Code, with dedicated spaces provided for wheelchair users in support of the“My Community... A City for Everyone” initiative, which aims to transform Dubai into a fully inclusive and accessible city for People of Determination.

