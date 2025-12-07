Minister Of Labor Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ghana
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
The meeting explored ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation, particularly in the labor sector.
