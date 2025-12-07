Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labor Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ghana

2025-12-07 06:01:43
QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The meeting explored ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation, particularly in the labor sector.

The Peninsula

