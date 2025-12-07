New Crypto Mutuum Finance Completes Phase 1 Roadmap Milestones, Builds Momentum Into Phase 2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a developing decentralized lending protocol, has announced the successful completion of all Phase 1 roadmap milestones and confirmed that Phase 2 is already more than halfway complete. With rapid development progress, expanding community engagement, and an accelerating presale, the project is building notable momentum as it moves toward the next stage of its rollout.









Roadmap Progress: Phase 1 Completed, Phase 2 Advancing

Mutuum Finance's roadmap outlines a structured, multi-phase approach to building its lending ecosystem.

Phase 1-covering early documentation, initial audits, foundation-level development, and infrastructure setup-has now been fully completed. The project has transitioned into Phase 2, where substantial work has already been achieved.

According to the team, roughly half of Phase 2 deliverables are completed, including refinements to smart contract logic, the development of back-end systems, improvements to the user interface, and preparations for broader protocol testing. The project is progressively moving toward Phase 3, which will focus on intensive testing, system validation, and readiness for mainnet deployment.

This steady advancement has contributed to the growing interest surrounding Mutuum Finance as it establishes itself as a utility-focused entrant in the DeFi sector.

Presale Activity Strengthens as Progress Continues

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 and has since demonstrated consistent engagement. The token began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has increased to $0.035 in the current Phase 6, marking a 250% rise throughout the structured pricing cycle.

With over $19.2 million raised and a rapidly expanding community, the project is approaching one of its most active presale periods. Phase 6 is now nearing full allocation, and the next pricing stage will introduce a 20% increase to $0.04, reflecting the project's progress toward launch.

The presale has also seen participation from both new and returning supporters, emphasizing strong interest in the platform's future functionality and upcoming testnet release.





A Platform Launch Aligned With Token Release

One of the notable insights from Mutuum Finance's roadmap is the team's plan to launch the platform at the same time the token becomes publicly available.

Launching functional utility alongside the token may offer several advantages:



It positions MUTM as a use-case-ready asset rather than a purely speculative listing.



It may enhance the project's visibility among major centralized and decentralized exchanges, many of which prioritize tokens that provide immediate functionality.

It creates a smoother onboarding path for users who want to interact with the platform immediately after acquiring the token.



This synchronized launch strategy is intended to strengthen Mutuum Finance's initial market presence and help establish a foundation for long-term ecosystem growth.

Future Development: Stablecoin and Layer-2 Optimization

Beyond its V1 release, Mutuum Finance is preparing several advanced features aimed at broadening the protocol's capabilities.

The team has announced plans for an on-demand USD-pegged stablecoin integrated directly with the lending system. Once implemented, borrowers will be able to mint and repay the stablecoin through collateralized positions, contributing to protocol efficiency and treasury growth.

Additionally, the team is working toward Layer-2 optimization, allowing the platform to operate with faster settlement speeds and significantly lower transaction costs. This enhancement is expected to improve the user experience during periods of high network activity and enable Mutuum Finance to scale as demand increases.

Together, these upcoming developments point toward a future ecosystem designed for high performance and sustained utility.

With Phase 1 fully completed, Phase 2 already halfway achieved, and Phase 3 approaching, Mutuum Finance is moving through its roadmap with consistent execution. Coupled with strong presale momentum, rising community engagement, and strategic future development plans, the project is steadily preparing for its upcoming launch.

As Phase 6 nears full allocation, attention continues to build around the limited availability at the current price. With the next pricing stage approaching and core development advancing rapidly, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive moment in its early evolution.

