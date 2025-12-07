Qatar, Panama Sign Mou On Mutual Recognition Of Seafarer's Certificates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, HE Carlos Arturo Hoyos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of seafarer's certificates between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Panama.

The MoU comes within the framework of carrying out the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW Convention) and its amendments, thereby helping advance both countries' commitment to best international standards in the field.

This Memorandum applies to the certificates of seafarers who serve on registered merchant ships of any of the two parties and sail under its flag except for those who serve on the ships mentioned in Article 3 of the STCW Convention, with an affirmation that this MoU does not contradict the local laws of the two countries.

Following the signing ceremony, the Minister of Transport met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation in transportation industry and advancing them