Dams Receive 3.6 Million Cubic Meters Of Water

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation – Jordan Valley Authority reported that recent unstable weather brought 3.6 million cubic meters of water into the Kingdom's dams, raising total storage to 49.5 million cubic meters, or 17.2 percent of their full capacity of 288.128 million cubic meters.The ministry added in a press statement on Sunday that seasonal rainfall has now reached 12.5 percent of the long-term annual average of around 8.1 billion cubic meters. Aqaba recorded the heaviest rainfall, with 36.9 mm measured.

