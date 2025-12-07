Japan Reaffirms Full Support For UNRWA, Envoy Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki reaffirmed his country's full commitment to supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasizing the vital role the agency plays in serving Palestinian refugees.Ambassador Asari made the remarks during a ceremony hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Amman to honor Dr. Seita Akihiro, UNRWA's Director of Health, on the occasion of receiving the 2025 Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation. He stressed, "We believe that there is no alternative to UNRWA," noting that Japan's recent vote in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution to renew UNRWA's mandate reflects its firm commitment to the Agency.The Ambassador praised Dr. Seita's distinguished career, highlighting more than three decades of dedicated medical service in the Middle East, particularly his ongoing support for the people of Gaza. The commendation recognizes individuals that have made outstanding contributions in the international field.The 64-year-old experienced doctor, who has served as UNRWA Director of Health since 2010, oversees primary healthcare for over five million Palestinian refugees. Amid the recent deterioration of the situation in Gaza, he has made multiple visits to address urgent humanitarian needs. He also took initiatives such as polio vaccination campaigns.Ambassador Asari presented the award on behalf of the Japanese Foreign Minister, also noting Japan's intensified humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Last week, the Special Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador in charge of Gaza Rebuilding Assistance Okubo Takeshi visited Jordan, where he held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, UNRWA Chief of Staff Ben Majekodunmi and others.Through numerous media appearances and public lectures, Dr. Seita has played a key role in raising awareness in Japan about the challenges facing Palestine refugees and in deepening public interest in Middle East peace. Ambassador Asari noted that the dedication of individuals such as Dr. Seita, who continue to work tirelessly on the ground, is a clear manifestation of Japan's consistent support for UNRWA.