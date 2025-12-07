Agricultural Producer Prices Rise 6.9% In First Ten Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)-- TThe General Index of Agricultural Producer Prices rose by 6.9% during the first ten months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Statistics' monthly report.In October, the index increased by 14.6% compared to the same month of last year, while registering a slight decline of 0.99% from September 2025The cumulative index for the first ten months of 2025 reached 115.7, up from 108.2 during the corresponding period of 2024. The index for October stood at 116.8, compared to 101.9 in October 2024, and slightly decreased from 117.9 in September 2025.When comparing the first ten months of 2025 with the same period in 2024, prices of several crops increased, most notably hot peppers, green sweet peppers, and bananas, which together accounted for 63.5% of the relative importance. Meanwhile, the index recorded decreases in prices of crops including potatoes, colored sweet peppers, and eggplants, with a relative importance of 36.5%.The rise in the October index compared to the same month in 2024 was primarily driven by increases in prices of lemons, dates, and tomatoes, which collectively represented 63.6% of the relative importance. At the same time, prices of potatoes, green corn, and zucchini fell, accounting for 36.4% of the relative importance.Comparing October with September 2025, prices of crops with a relative importance of 62.9% declined, including cauliflower, white cabbage, and green beans. Conversely, prices of tomatoes, molokhia, and colored sweet peppers increased, representing 37.1% of the relative importance.