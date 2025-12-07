War Update: 161 Clashes On Frontline Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors Remain Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its update as of 08:00 on December 7.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes and 60 air strikes on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 143 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces employed 6,360 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,291 shelling attacks, including 117 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian aircraft struck Malomykhailivka, Danylivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Veselianka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces hit four areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the invaders delivered one air strike, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and carried out 165 shelling attacks, including three with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defence Forces stopped six enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and toward Izbytske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, nine assaults took place in the directions of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times, attempting to break through near Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, and Zarichne, as well as toward Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, an engagement occurred near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 23 attacks around Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 45 assault actions by the aggressor toward Nove Shakhove and Novopavlivka, as well as in the areas of Hryshyne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybnе, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and toward Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 14 attacks near Huliaipole, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near Stepove once.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were observed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to December 7, 2025, amount to approximately 1,180,870 personnel, including 1,080 over the past da.

