AFU Announce Clearing Of Tykhe Village In Dnipropetrovsk Region From Russian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

"Soldiers of the 67th Mechanized Brigade liberated the village of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk region. On November 21, the Russians published a video on their resources showing Russian soldiers waving their flags in the Oleksandrohrad sector and announcing the occupation of the settlements of Tykhe and Vidradne (Pokrovske community, Synelnykove district) by the terrorist East Group,” the report said.

Through coordinated and precise actions, competent planning, and courageous execution, the fighters of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade drove the enemy out of Tykhe and cleared the village of invaders.

“We officially declare that as of December 6, 2025, the settlement of Tykhe is under the control of soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the brigade emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 161 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past da.

