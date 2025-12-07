Russians Attack Electricity And Thermal Energy Facilities In Chernihiv Region
“Over the past day, the Chernihiv region was under a massive enemy attack. There were
many strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure. Novhorod-Siverskyi was attacked by enemy Geran drones. There is destruction. The district police department, medical college, and residential buildings were damaged. A 50-year-old civilian man was killed in his own home as a result of the attack. A policewoman was injured. Firefighters worked at the sites of the strikes, extinguishing fires," Chaus said.
According to him, in the Chernihiv district, strike drones targeted a critical infrastructure facility. Several settlements were left without power, which had been restored by morning. Hits on an energy facility in another settlement were also recorded. In the Horodnia community, one of the enterprises was hit.
Chaus added that in Chernihiv, Geran drones again attacked a thermal power facility, and in Mena, one of the enterprises was hit by a UAV.
In total, 56 shellings and 103 explosions were recorded in the region over the past day.Read also: War update: 161 clashes on frontline; Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors remain most intense
As reported by Ukrinform, during the day on December 5, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region 33 times damaging energy and thermal supply facilities and causing injuries.
