Baku's Icherisheher Hosts Emergency Drill On Warning Systems And Rescue Operations

MENAFN - AzerNews) A tactical-special exercise titled“Organisation of Warning Systems During Emergencies, Search for Persons Trapped Under Debris, and Management of Forces and Equipment During Rescue Operations” was held in the territory of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve under the organisation of the Main Operations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

As reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry, the purpose of the exercise was to inform residents and employees of facilities operating within the Reserve about potential emergencies they may face, to improve operational coordination and interaction during emergencies, to test the practicality of existing response plans, and to carry out relevant public awareness activities.

A total of 46 personnel from the MES and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, along with six specialised vehicles, took part in the exercise.

The training consisted of both theoretical and practical components.

During the theoretical part, MES specialists provided staff of the Icherisheher Reserve Administration with extensive information on emergency situations and related behaviour rules, including the organisation of evacuation procedures. Questions were answered in detail.

In the practical phase, the participants carried out an assessment of the situation created by a simulated“explosion” accompanied by a conditional fire within the Reserve's territory, ensured the rapid deployment of forces and equipment to the scene, and organised reconnaissance, search-and-rescue operations, and coordinated management by commanders.

The simulated fire was extinguished within a short time by the firefighting units of the Ministry. Individuals“left helpless” inside the affected building were“rescued” by emergency responders, provided with first aid, and handed over to the relevant authorities.

Later, a meeting was held to review the outcomes of the exercise and issue corresponding instructions.