Messi Shines as Inter Miami Clinch First MLS Cup

Fort Lauderdale- Thomas Müller has often enjoyed the upper hand in his long-time rivalry with Lionel Messi.

The German star has come out on top in seven of 10 head-to-head matchups between the two, and his teams have twice eliminated Messi and Argentina in the World Cup.

But on Saturday, in the latest marquee showdown between the two stars, it was Messi's turn.

The Argentine super star capped his third Major League Soccer season with the 47th trophy of his career, guiding Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.

“Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions,” Messi said in a quote distributed by MLS.“We reached the semifinals of the (CONCACAF) Champions Cup. Last year we went out early in the league and were eliminated in the first round. This year, winning MLS was one of our main objectives.”

Messi set up the go-ahead goal - a feed to Rodrigo De Paul in the 72nd minute - then added another assist in stoppage time to deliver Inter Miami its first championship in franchise history.

“The team made a huge effort - it was a very long year, with many matches - and we were up to the task all season,” Messi said.“This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It's very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it.”

Both Messi and Müller had already secured their soccer legacies long before Saturday's match. Each is a World Cup and Champions League winner. And both are Club World Cup winners.

They arrived in MLS with a similar goals: to add a league title to their already overflowing resumes. And even with little left to prove in their careers, it was evident how much the chance to lift the MLS Cup mattered to both veterans.

Müller, who led Germany past Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final and 2010 World Cup quarterfinal, slammed his hand against the turf in frustration at one point in the match, which Vancouver trailed 1-0 after an early own goal before tying it in the 60th.

During the ensuing trophy ceremony, Müller smiled, clapped and gave a thumbs up as Messi was crowned the match's most valuable player.

“When you reach out for something, it hurts even more when you don't get it,” said Vancouver coach Jesper Sørensen.“I told (the team) we've never been dreamers. I think Thomas said it when he came in. We're hard workers. We worked hard today. We had the game at 1-1 where we wanted it.... Then we made a mistake and the ball dropped for Messi. And he played a very, very good pass for Rodrigo.”

For Messi, the match ended with his teammates jumping into his arms.