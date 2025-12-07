J & K PSC Holds CCE Amid Age Row And Travel Chaos

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)~ Thousands of candidates turned up at designated exam centres across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the Public Service Commission went ahead with its Combined Competitive Examination, ignoring calls for postponement amid widespread flight cancellations and a row over the upper age limit.

The test began at 10 am as scheduled, ending last-minute uncertainty amid tension between Lok Bhavan and the Omar Abdullah government over demands to relax the upper age limit.

The elected government, political parties and aspirants have been advocating for postponement of the exam, while Lok Bhavan insisted that it would not delay it.

Referring to the situation as extraordinary, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) chairman on Saturday, saying that the ongoing disruption in flight services has caused widespread travel chaos and it has been“further compounded by the prevailing uncertainty” arising from Lok Bhavan's“delay” in approving age relaxation for aspirants.

However, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha refuted the claim that Lok Bhavan has caused a delay.

Sinha responded through social media that he returned the file the same day on December 2 with a query about the possibility of holding the examination on the scheduled date if the upper age limit was relaxed but received no follow-up from the government.

The post said the JKPSC published an advertisement for the examination on August 22, with the exam scheduled for December 7.