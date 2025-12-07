Manama Wins Top Business Travel Award

Dhaka: Manama was named the World's Leading Business Travel Destination at the World Travel Awards Grand Final 2025, held at Exhibition World Bahrain, which was attended by around 300 tourism figures from Bahrain and abroad.

A total of 120 winners were honoured, including 110 international and 10 from Bahrain.

Exhibition World Bahrain won four awards, including Bahrain's Best Convention Centre, the Middle East's Best MICE Event Venue, and global recognition as the World's Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue and World's Leading MICE Event Venue.

National carrier Gulf Air received an award for outstanding contribution to the airline industry.

Other winners included Charthouse Bahrain (World's Leading Boutique Hotel), Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea and Spa (World's Leading City Resort), Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay (World's Leading Family Hotel), the Royal Penthouse at Conrad Bahrain (World's Leading Hotel Penthouse), Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa (World's Leading Luxury Island Resort), Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain (World's Leading Palace Hotel), and The Ritz Carlton Bahrain (World's Leading Wedding Hotel).

Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism and Chairperson of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, said Manama's recognition reflected the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen its presence in the MICE market and develop the tourism sector under the 2022–2026 Tourism Strategy.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, praised Bahrain for hosting the ceremony and congratulated the winners. He said the Grand Final“remains an important moment to acknowledge excellence worldwide.”

Launched in 1993, the World Travel Awards are an international benchmark for excellence in tourism.

Bahrain's hosting of the 2025 Grand Final, along with its awards in aviation, hospitality, and business travel, reinforces its position as a destination for tourism, business, and major international events.

-B