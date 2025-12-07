Palash Muchhal Threatens Legal Action 'Against False, Defamatory Content' After Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding

MENAFN - Live Mint) Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was set to marry Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, on Sunday announced that he has decided to move on in his life. Warning about strict legal action against false and defamatory content, he said that it has been a very difficult for him to be surrounded by 'baseless rumours.' This post came minutes after Smriti Mandhana announced that the wedding has been called off.

Declaring that he is stepping back from his personal relationship, in post on Instagram story, he wrote,“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs.”

Threatening against legal action against those responsible, he added,"I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

This follows Smriti Mandhana's post on Instagram on 7 December. Announcing that the wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off, she wrote, "I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

Requesting privacy over the personal matter, she added,“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hone to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.”

Their relationship, which reportedly began in 2019, was kept quite private until recently when Palash Muchhal posted a congratulatory message for Smriti when India won Women's Cricket World Cup. Days later, Palash proposed her at DY Patil Stadium, the venue that hosted the momentous final.

The wedding was initially scheduled for November 23 in Mandhana's hometown of Sangli. The supposed wedding day was preceded by grand Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet celebrations but the festivities were abruptly put on hold after Smriti's father Shrinivas Mandhana allegedly suffered a sudden health scare.

As per reports, Palash's health also deteriorated during this time and he was also rushed to hospital due to severe stress. Both families had agreed to call off the ceremony amid health emergencies.