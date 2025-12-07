Chilling Lapses Emerge In Goa Nightclub Inferno - What Led To The Deadly Blaze? What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 25 people died in a blaze that broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular party venue, in Arpora village of North Goa, post midnight.

The victims included tourists and staff members, and six sustained injuries.

The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established, police said, as reported by PTI.

| Goa nightclub fire LIVE: CM blames 'congested doors, improper ventilation' What led to the Goa nightclub fire?

Preliminary reports suggest a troubling convergence of risks that night. The club was crowded with weekend patrons, housed in a building allegedly constructed with flammable materials, and served by a single entrance and limited exit routes, conditions that offered almost no margin for error, according to reports.

While investigators are still determining what sparked the initial blaze, a PTI news agency report, quoting Goa Police Chief Alok Kumar, suggested that a cylinder blast may have triggered the incident.

| Watch | Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora rises up in flames

“From my preliminary inquiry, it appears the fire started on the upper floor,” said state chief minister Pramod Sawant. He was speaking to PTI when he noted that narrow and congested doors further reduced escape chances.

“Once the fire intensified, others could not get out. Many who moved towards the underground area died due to suffocation because there was no proper ventilation,” he added.

The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year.“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.

A general view shows the burned nightclub following a fire that broke out last midnight in Goa on December 7, 2025. A fire at a nightclub in the west Indian state of Goa has killed at least 23 people, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other officials said early December 7. (Photo by AFP)

(AFP)

View full Image

Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. "An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Government will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said.

| From Goa's Birch to Romania's Colectiv: Timeline of nightclub fires in a decade

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given ₹50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

(With inputs from agencies)