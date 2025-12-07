Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Major Twist On Finale Day, THIS Contestant Could WIN Trophy

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is this Sunday, and viewers are eagerly waiting. Meanwhile, voting trends show a major upset, with a fierce battle emerging for the winner's coveted title.

The finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is here. Since its August launch, the season has been full of drama, with contestants creating chaos, conflicts, and unforgettable moments. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as this season's winner.

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends have seen a major shake-up. Gaurav Khanna, who was leading until now, has experienced a sudden shift in votes on the finale day, making the race for the winner more unpredictable than ever.

According to BBTak, which shares insider news on Bigg Boss 19, Farhana Bhatt currently leads the voting trends. However, Gaurav Khanna remains a strong contender, giving her tough competition as fans continue to vote heavily on the finale day.

The Bigg Boss 19 voting trend is shifting constantly. BBTak shared on Twitter that Farhana Bhatt is currently first, followed by Gaurav Khanna in second, Amaal Mallik third, Pranit More fourth, and Tanya Mittal holding the fifth spot as fans cast their votes.

BBTak reports that the final showdown for the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy is between Farhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna. Fans are eagerly waiting as host Salman Khan is set to reveal the season's champion on Sunday night during the grand finale.

The top five finalists of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, and Pranit More. Gaurav Khanna has already secured his spot as the first finalist, while the remaining contestants continue to battle for the winner's title.

The winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 will take home a glittering silver trophy, recently revealed to the contestants. Along with the prestigious trophy, the champion will also receive a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, adding to the excitement of the finale.

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale airs Sunday night. Catch the live stream on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Fans can expect explosive performances from all finalists as the winner is revealed.