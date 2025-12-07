Smriti Mandhana Wedding Called Off: Fans Urge 'Stay Strong Queen', Troll Palash Muchhal For Playing 'Victim'

Indian women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been“called off,” ending weeks of speculation. The star batter has urged fans and the media to respect the privacy of both families, with social media now flooded with messages of support encouraging her to“stay strong.”

Speaking Out Amid Speculation

Mandhana, one of India's most prominent women cricketers, issued her first public statement after intense rumours surrounding her personal life.

“I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote on Instagram.

The wedding, initially scheduled for November 23, had been postponed after Mandhana's father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time,” she added.

Calling herself a“very private person,” Mandhana asked fans to“respect the privacy of both families” and allow them the“space to process and move on.”

Focus on Cricket Remains Unshaken

Despite the personal upheaval, Mandhana emphasised that her focus remains on cricket.

“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible,” she said.

Palash Muchhal Responds Amid Backlash

Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was set to marry Mandhana, also addressed the situation on Instagram, announcing that he has decided to move on from the relationship.

“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me,” Muchhal, who faced allegations of cheating, wrote.

He added:“Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Following his statement, Muchhal, however, faced trolling online, with sections of social media criticizing him.

Bro cheated on her and is still trying to cover it up. LOL

- Keerthana K (@Keerthana_K16) December 7, 2025

Itna Baat banane se Acha tha SACH BOL DETE!

- Disciplined N Consistent (@AnnuInfo) December 7, 2025

Playing victim, yeah it's easy More strength to you @mandhana_smriti Nothing Unexpected (@eXpect_evrythin) December 7, 2025

How inhumane of him to post this seriously has no sentiments, & zero respect for Women.I'm happy for Smriti, she got rid of him at the right time. It's better to stay away from such ridiculous man & family. Prajakta ~ (@pprja_14) December 7, 2025

why marriage will be called off if they are just rumours Nik (@Attitudist) December 7, 2025

Baseless rumours? Then why did she unfollow you? Victim card mat khelo. سمیہ (@Jabeen027) December 7, 2025

classic case of cheater acting like a victim anon (@perpetuallonerX) December 7, 2025

Fans Rally Around Smriti

In the wake of her announcement, Mandhana has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow cricketers alike. Social media platforms have been filled with messages of encouragement, urging the star batter to stay strong and focus on her career.

For Mandhana, who has been a cornerstone of Indian women's cricket for nearly a decade, the overwhelming support offers reassurance as she prepares for India's busy 2026 international schedule.

“Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward,” Mandhana concluded, signalling her determination to focus on cricket and her higher purpose.

She is called as a queen coz she behaves like one. | Prasad | ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ | ಘನ ನೀಲಿ | ✊ (@Manjina_Hani) December 7, 2025

she didn't deserve all of this mess after such a historic WC win.(the upcoming cricketing peak is gonna be dangerous af tho) Transponster Jay (@Jay_KD77) December 7, 2025

Smriti has enough guts to clearly write "called off" while that losser is making jalebis on his story of you girl, you didn't got manipulated by that swimmer & his family. You deserve the world love. You will soon find someone who will cherish & love you forever. Khivya Trivedi (@Khivya191877) December 7, 2025

Just look at the difference between the insta story of Smriti and that cheater Palash God she walked away from something that wasn't right for her things always find good people - and Smriti deserves someone who truly respects, loves and values her days... twitter/Ei179mLmPQ

Take care, Smriti. Lots of love. I hope the press further doesn't bother her with petty questions. Here's wishing a generational comeback season for her. ❤

- Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) December 7, 2025

i will just wish smriti all the best. the things which happened to her are wrong but we should put an end to it as she has clarified.. she has won in the field, she has won in her life too ♡ twitter/2wneg7cZvM

So happy for her decision. Wishing her nothing but the best for her journey. What a strong woman.. more power to you #SmritiMandana twitter/x6h55WUIlU

- Aditi (@aditiraaaj) December 7, 2025

comeback stronger than ever, smriti. more power to you and an abundance of love always ♥️ twitter/1iVa7o0JFt

