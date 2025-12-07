Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash These 7 Places Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: With the northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu being 9% above normal, the weather center has reported a chance of moderate rain in 7 districts for the next 3 hours due to a lower atmospheric circulation

Since the northeast monsoon began on Oct 16, heavy rain has lashed many districts in Tamil Nadu. Water bodies are overflowing, especially in Delta and northern districts. The monsoon has intensified since December.

The weather center reports that Tamil Nadu's northeast monsoon rainfall is 9% above normal so far. The state has received 417.3 mm of rain compared to the usual 383.2 mm.

A lower atmospheric circulation is present over the south Kerala coast. This may cause light to moderate rain with thunder in parts of South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

Similarly, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. Some areas might get light to moderate rain with thunder. Max temp will be around 30°C, min around 24°C.

Meanwhile, the Chennai weather center has issued a rain warning for the next 3 hours for 7 districts. Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal may see moderate rain.