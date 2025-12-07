Babri Masjid Ceremony In WB An Attempt To Create Hatred: Imran Masood

Congress MP Condemns Ceremony as 'Political Game'

Alleging that the recent foundation stone laying ceremony in West Bengal's Murshidabad district is an "means to create an environment of hatred in the entire country," Congress MP Imran Masood urged the State government to take "strict action" stating that it is "wrong to play political games" in the name of a mosque. "This is a means to create an environment of hatred in the entire country... West Bengal government should take strict action against this. Mosque can be built, but it is wrong to play political games in the name of mosques," Masood told ANI.

He further alleged a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) connection to the controversy, alleging that MLA Humayun Kabir who was recently suspended from the TMC had fought the election as a BJP member in 2019. Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on Saturday, amid widespread criticism.

Suspended TMC MLA Defends Foundation Stone

He had drawn attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the Murshidabad gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction, "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right."

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall.

He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built."

