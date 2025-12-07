Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Brave Personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. He said that the discipline, resolve, and indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces personnel protect the nation and strengthen its people. Their commitment, he noted, stands as a shining example of duty, discipline and devotion to the nation. The Prime Minister also urged everyone to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in honour of the valour and service of the Armed Forces.

About Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to fight on India's border. Flag Day brings to the forefront India's commitment to looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of Martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

'Soldiers are Greatest Assets': Ministry of Defence

"Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. To fulfil their duties, soldiers have sacrificed a lot of things in their lives," said the Ministry of Defence in an earlier statement.

The country is forever indebted to these gallant heroes who lay down their lives in the service towards the motherland, the ministry said. (ANI)

