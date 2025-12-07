Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Wedding Read On

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's planned wedding first drew attention when it was postponed. Soon after, viral chats sparked rumours, and the couple eventually confirmed the wedding's cancellation before unfollowing each other on Instagram

Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's relationship became the focus of public curiosity after their planned wedding was unexpectedly postponed.

Amid the uncertainty, screenshots of Palash's alleged flirty messages with a woman named Mary D'Costa went viral. The leaked chats led many to believe that he may have been romantically involved outside the relationship.

A few days later, Palash and Smriti released statements saying the wedding had officially been called off. They explained that the decision was taken mutually and asked people to avoid speculation during this sensitive time.

Following the announcement, both families urged the public to give them space, stressing that they were going through an emotionally difficult phase and did not want the matter to be sensationalised.

After confirming the cancellation, Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram. The move signalled that they were stepping away from each other publicly as well, marking a clear end to their relationship.