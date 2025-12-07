CBI Arrests UP Gramin Bank Manager, Staffer In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Branch Manager and a contractual employee of UP Gramin Bank's Durvasha Branch in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer seeking a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan, the CBI said on Sunday.

The arrests were made during a trap operation conducted by the agency on December 6. The accused have been identified as Shravan Tandon, Branch Manager, and Vishram, a contractual employee posted at the same branch.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on December 5, following a complaint that the officials demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 25,000, calculated as ten per cent of a sanctioned KCC loan amounting to Rs 2,52,000.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant," the CBI said in its press note.

Acting on the information, the CBI laid a trap, during which both Tandon and Vishram were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe.

They were immediately taken into custody. Officials said the trap proceedings are ongoing.

Notably, the CBI in September arrested the Branch Manager, UP Gramin Bank, Sankisha Branch, District Farrukhabad and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

The arrests highlight the CBI's ongoing focus on corruption within government departments, particularly in areas dealing with public affairs.

These cases also underscore the continued operation of CBI's anti-corruption initiatives to build public trust and accountability in government offices.

UP Gramin Bank's vision is to be a trusted and inclusive banking partner for rural and semi-urban India, committed to delivering affordable, accessible, and technology-enabled financial services that empower farmers, artisans, small businesses, women, and the underbanked; while promoting sustainable development, financial literacy, and economic self-reliance across its service area.