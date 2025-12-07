403
Brussels' Corruption Shock Exposes A Crisis Of Moral Credit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
1. Belgian investigators have raided EU foreign-policy offices and the College of Europe in a fraud probe over a flagship diplomatic academy.
2. The affair lands on top of the Qatargate cash-for-influence scandal, sharpening doubts about a culture of impunity in Brussels.
3. At the same time, the EU is testing legal limits on frozen Russian assets, raising serious questions about property rights and trust.
When Belgian police arrive at the European Union's own foreign-policy headquarters, the problem is no longer a“perception issue.” It is a direct hit on the heart of Brussels.
The new corruption probe reaches former EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini and the College of Europe, a school that has long shaped the bloc's future elites.
At the centre of the case is the EU Diplomatic Academy, launched in 2021–22 to train young officials.
Investigators suspect that confidential information from the EU's External Action Service was passed to the College before a multi-million-euro tender.
They are examining possible fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest and breaches of secrecy, and have raided EU offices, College buildings and private homes.
Brussels' Corruption Shock Exposes A Crisis Of Moral Credit
Mogherini and senior diplomat Stefano Sannino have been questioned and stepped aside from their posts while under investigation.
They deny wrongdoing, but the damage is already political. A programme designed to project European competence and values now looks like another example of insiders dealing with insiders.
The timing could not be worse. Brussels is still struggling to recover from Qatargate, the 2022 scandal that exposed bags of cash, a toppled Parliament vice-president and allegations of foreign influence-buying.
Many citizens already suspected that grand talk about“European values” masked a softer attitude toward misdeeds at the top. Seeing police search the EU's own diplomatic arm strengthens that suspicion.
This is happening just as the EU tries to design schemes around frozen Russian central-bank assets. Leaders want to use profits from those assets, or even loans backed by them, to fund Ukraine for years.
Supporters call it creative policy. Critics see legal acrobatics that could shake confidence in Europe as a safe jurisdiction for capital.
For expats and foreign readers, the story is bigger than one contract or one official. It is about moral credit.
Brussels wants taxpayers to accept higher costs and wants partners to accept its lectures on ethics and the rule of law.
That will only work if the toughest standards are enforced at the top of its own system, not only on those it likes to criticise.
