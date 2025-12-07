403
When Germany's Bosses Warn Of Collapse: Is The Social Model Cracking?
1. Germany's top employers' leader says the country's social systems are“on the verge of collapse” if growth does not return.
2. High energy costs, heavy regulation and weak investment are driving industry abroad and squeezing the tax base that funds the welfare state.
3. Political drift and slow decision-making risk turning a temporary shock into long-term de-industrialisation.
When Rainer Dulger, head of Germany's powerful Employers' Federation, says the social system is“on the verge of collapse,” he is not talking about a distant future.
He is talking about a model that is already creaking under the weight of slow growth, ageing and costly promises.
For decades, Germany's deal was clear. Industry exported cars, machines and chemicals to the world.
In return, the state offered generous pensions, strong public services and security for workers. That contract only works if factories stay at home and profits remain strong.
In recent years, that engine has lost power. The economy has shrunk or stagnated, while energy prices have spiked since cheap Russian gas disappeared.
Heavy industries now face electricity and gas bills that make new investments in Germany look risky.
Many firms are choosing to expand in the United States or Asia, where power is cheaper and permits are faster.
At the same time, layers of regulation, taxes and social charges have piled up. In boom times, companies tolerated them.
In stagnation, they look like sand in the gears. Employers see a state that demands more but delivers less: slow digital services, clogged planning procedures, and political debates that circle around climate slogans rather than concrete relief for producers.
Dulger's warning is blunt because the arithmetic is blunt. An ageing population means fewer workers and more pensioners.
If industry shrinks and high earners move investment abroad, the tax base that funds welfare and public investments will erode.
The risk is not an overnight crash, but a steady squeeze that makes the system harsher and more fragile.
Politically, the response has been cautious and fragmented. Leaders talk about“transformation” and“green modernisation,” but clear, pro-investment decisions on energy, labour rules and tax burdens often arrive late or not at all.
Voters hear speeches about long-term visions. Business hears no fast plan to cut costs and restore confidence.
For expats and foreign readers, the message is simple. Germany is not collapsing tomorrow.
But when its own employers' chief talks about a system near breaking point, he is signalling that the old German guarantee of stability can no longer be taken for granted.
