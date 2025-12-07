Fit India Sundays On Cycle Celebrates India's CWG 2030 Hosting Rights, Contribution Of Private Security Guards

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Dec 7 (IANS) The 52nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle took place across more than 10,000 locations nationwide, with the flagship event held in the culturally vibrant city of Varanasi. Focusing on India's landmark achievement of securing the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030, the morning featured a compelling mix of fitness, culture, and national pride.

This edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle featured private security guards as its special focus group, continuing the initiative's unique campaign of partnering with diverse professional communities across the country.

In past editions, the movement has effectively involved lawyers, doctors, government staff, nutritionists, and various other groups, creating a genuinely inclusive, community-led fitness revolution.

Spearheaded by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, the movement approaches its first anniversary, scheduled for December 21 in Puducherry.“In just one year, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is being organised at more than 10,000 locations, connecting over 1 lakh people every week. From athletes and artists to actors and citizens, everyone has joined this movement,” the Hon'ble Minister said.

“Today's mega event at the renowned Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is also a celebration of the proud milestone that Bharat is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Also, for the first time today, revered personalities from music and culture have joined the event in Varanasi. Private security guards, who work tirelessly to keep society safe, are also the special partners who joined alongside our athletes who are contributing every day to make our sports culture grow in leaps and bounds,” Mandaviya added.

The morning's event at BHU transformed the streets of Kashi into a lively celebration of health, harmony, and India's rising sporting reputation. Citizens, athletes, cultural figures, private security personnel, and students gathered at BHU, bringing the total to 1,000. In addition to cycling, activities such as Zumba, yoga, and rope skipping were also organised this morning.

The special gathering of cultural stalwarts at the event included Sh. Daya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Ayush, Food Security & Drug Administration, Govt of Uttar Pradesh; Pandit Sajan Mishra - Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary vocalist of the Banaras Gharana; Sanju Sahai – noted musician and Banaras Gharana tabla artist; Vishambhar Nath Mishra – Mahant of the Sankat Mochan Temple; and Shashi Bhushan Tripathi (Guddu Maharaj) – Pradhan Archak at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, alongside India's top athletes, including boxer Amit Panghal, weightlifter Sunil Singh, and freestyle wrestler Pooja Sihag, among others.

Daya Shankar Mishra expressed his thoughts on the initiative, saying, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the altruistic and visionary Fit India Movement, which has transformed fitness into a nationwide people's movement. I also sincerely thank Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji for initiating SOC and for continuously strengthening this movement through innovative and inclusive initiatives. The celebration truly reflects the spirit of a healthy, active and empowered New India."

Padma Bhushan Sajan Mishra added to the excitement around CWG 2030.

"This is a very proud moment. We have even hosted the Asian Games here, and the Commonwealth Games are going to be held here in less than 5 years. Prime Minister Modi ji keeps saying that unless you stay fit health-wise, you cannot perform well. Cycling is also part of Fit India, so we should continue making such efforts," the music stalwart said.

Mahant Vishambhar Nath Mishra of Sankat Mochan Temple added, "There should be such activities in the city regularly. People are becoming lazy. If health is good, the country will be well too. Before the Commonwealth Games 2030, we also need to ensure fitness grows collectively in the nation."

Celebrating India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, the event emphasised that a sporting nation must also be a fit nation. On India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, Amit Panghal, gold medalist at CWG 2022, said, "It's a great opportunity that we are going to host the Commonwealth Games again after 2010. I think more sportspersons will get to participate and win more medals. Fitness initiatives like the Sundays on Cycle will also help inspire the youth to take up both fitness and sports and excel in them," Panghal added.

CWG 2022 bronze medallist Pooja Sihag mentioned,“It's great news that India will host the 2030 edition. My sports journey began when I watched the 2010 Commonwealth Games here. It's a great inspiration for the youth, and it will pave the way for India to host the Olympics. It will change the thinking of society as well.” The freestyle wrestler also acknowledged Hon'ble Prime Minister's constant support.“Shri Narendra Modi has run the Fit India movement in a great way, and the Sports Authority of India has also been good support."

While Varanasi remained the focal point, thousands of events were held simultaneously across India this morning. Over 4000 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, along with lakhs of everyday citizens, organised the cycling drive and turned the initiative into a nationwide community-led fitness revolution.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also ensured a strong nationwide footprint with the Fit India Sundays of Cycle activities held across its network of SAI Training Centres (STCs), including Kokrajhar in Assam, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Jagatpur and Badal in Punjab, Utlou in Manipur, Kargil in Ladakh and several others. It was also organised across several Khelo India Centres, including in Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, and Dhenkanal, as well as 23 SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) nationwide.

The NaMo Cycling Clubs across Bikaner and Jaipur in Rajasthan also continued these events in significant numbers, taking forward the expansion of SundaysonCycles to the different parts of the country with the same vigour and energy. Union Minister Arjun Meghwal joined the SoC at Bikaner.

In the coming weeks, the mega event of the Sundays on Cycle will take place from Goa, Puducherry and Kolkata, respectively.