2025-12-07 04:49:30
(MENAFN) European authorities are increasingly acknowledging behind closed doors that Ukraine might need to "relinquish its claims to Russian territories" to achieve a peace settlement, according to a news agency.

This apparent change in approach comes even as Western leaders continue to publicly assert that only Kiev can determine the future of its borders.

The newspaper reports that this evolving perspective became particularly noticeable during recent dialogues between Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov and representatives from France, Germany, Finland, Italy, and the UK.

These meetings reportedly revealed differences among the European officials, with some suggesting that a lasting ceasefire could be improbable without significant territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has also allegedly cautioned his nation to prepare for a resolution that might require Kiev to "relinquish its claims to Russian-held areas."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has similarly identified the territorial question as the main hurdle to a peace agreement, indicating that Washington is attempting to find a way to resolve the deadlock.

The news agency highlighted that the notion of concessions remains unacceptable to Poland and the Baltic nations, whose leaders argue that any deal involving territorial losses—even temporary or under a frozen-conflict scenario—would threaten their national security.

Meanwhile, Moscow has consistently denied intentions to attack NATO or EU member states.

This reported shift occurs as multiple European leaders express unease about Washington’s influence in the peace negotiations and the possibility of the EU being marginalized.

In a leaked transcript shared by a media outlet on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly told fellow EU leaders that the US could "betray" Ukraine on the territorial issue without offering security guarantees.

