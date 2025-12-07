Vice-President Radhakrishnan Contributes One Month's Salary To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan contributed his entire one month's salary to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, an official said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, led by Sukriti Likhi, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, pinned the Armed Forces Flag Day lapel pin on C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Vice President Enclave on Sunday.

A message on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "The Hon'ble Vice-President also appealed to all citizens to collectively express their gratitude to our martyrs, disabled soldiers, and their families by voluntarily contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund."

The purpose of Flag Day is to raise money by giving tiny flags to the general public. Flag Day takes on greater significance when one considers that it is the duty of India's civilian population to provide for the spouses and dependents of those who serve in the military forces.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day and hailed their devotion to the nation.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', PM Modi lauded the armed forces for their unwavering courage, discipline, resolve and spirit to shield the nation.

He also called for donating to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation. Let us also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund," his post on X read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of their Flag Day and lauded their valour and sacrifices for the country.

Since 1949, December 7 has been observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and soldiers who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country's honour.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us."