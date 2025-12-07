Kuldeep Bags Impact Player Of The Series Award After India's 2-1 Series Win
The Kanpur-based spinner took nine wickets in three matches at an average of 20.77 and became the leading wicket-taker in a series heavily dominated by batters.
"Guys, I've got the honour and the pleasure of presenting the impact player of the series. I just think in a series where everyone contributes, I know we say it a lot, but in a series where you've all contributed in all three games, and a series where the bat dominates in most of the contests, the impact player of the series for this series is Kuldeep Yadav," said India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate in a video posted on BCCI's social media accounts on Sunday.
"Nothing much from my side. Everything the coach has already told. So, congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu - he played an unbelievable innings and that's it, enjoy," said Kuldeep.
Kuldeep started with figures of 4-68 in the opening game at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, before taking just one wicket at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.
But he bounced back to take another four-wicket haul while conceding just 41 runs in the series decider at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, which India won by nine wickets to seal the series 2-1.
He will next be seen in action when India faces South Africa in a five-match T20I series, beginning on December 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
The series continues with matches in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).
