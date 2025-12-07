403
Hamas Vows to Hand Over Its Weapons If Israel Ends Occupation
(MENAFN) Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, declared Saturday that the militant organization would surrender its arsenal "if the (Israeli) occupation ends."
"Our weapon is linked to the presence of the occupation and aggression, and if the occupation ends, this weapon will be handed over to the state," he stated in an interview with media.
"Weapons are still under discussion with the factions and mediators, and the agreement is still in its early stages," he added.
During the broadcast, al-Hayya revealed that "new areas will be entered on Sunday to search for some bodies of (Israeli) occupation prisoners."
Addressing humanitarian conditions in Gaza following the ceasefire that commenced October 10, al-Hayya accused Israel of obstructing relief efforts, saying the nation "obstructs the entry of some materials into Gaza as if we are still in the midst of war."
"We are not satisfied with the amount of aid entering the Gaza Strip and call on mediators to intervene," he stated.
The militant group has historically rejected disarmament demands, treating weapons retention as an absolute boundary, while Israel maintains that Hamas and additional Palestinian factions in Gaza must relinquish arms as an essential requirement in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire framework.
