403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky holds tough talks with US on Russia’s territorial demands
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky had a difficult discussion with US negotiators regarding Russia’s territorial demands, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Zelensky spoke on Saturday with US peace envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and informal adviser Jared Kushner.
The discussion centered on territory and was described as “difficult,” as Kiev has rejected Russia’s key demand to withdraw troops from parts of the Donbass that Ukraine continues to occupy. The US has been “trying to develop new ideas to bridge the issue,” the source told a news agency.
Despite tensions over territory, the sides made “significant progress and neared agreement” on US security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky described the call on X as “long and substantive,” emphasizing that Ukraine remains “determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace.”
Previously, Trump hinted that Ukraine may have to make territorial concessions to Russia, suggesting that Moscow would eventually take full control of the Donbass. Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, where Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that, although disagreements remained, the conversation was “very useful and constructive.”
During his trip to India on Thursday, Putin told local media that Russia would push Ukrainian troops out of Donbass by force if they refused to withdraw. He also reiterated that a lasting peace would require Ukraine to recognize Russia’s new borders and abandon its bid to join NATO in favor of permanent neutrality.
The discussion centered on territory and was described as “difficult,” as Kiev has rejected Russia’s key demand to withdraw troops from parts of the Donbass that Ukraine continues to occupy. The US has been “trying to develop new ideas to bridge the issue,” the source told a news agency.
Despite tensions over territory, the sides made “significant progress and neared agreement” on US security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky described the call on X as “long and substantive,” emphasizing that Ukraine remains “determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace.”
Previously, Trump hinted that Ukraine may have to make territorial concessions to Russia, suggesting that Moscow would eventually take full control of the Donbass. Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, where Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that, although disagreements remained, the conversation was “very useful and constructive.”
During his trip to India on Thursday, Putin told local media that Russia would push Ukrainian troops out of Donbass by force if they refused to withdraw. He also reiterated that a lasting peace would require Ukraine to recognize Russia’s new borders and abandon its bid to join NATO in favor of permanent neutrality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment