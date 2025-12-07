403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Strikes Ukraine Military, Energy Infrastructure Overnight
(MENAFN) Russian military forces unleashed extensive attacks on Ukraine's military and energy installations during overnight operations, the Defense Ministry announced.
In a Saturday statement, the ministry verified prior accounts of infrastructure bombardment, characterizing the operation as a direct response to "Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian sites inside Russia." The assault deployed air- and ground-based precision weaponry, encompassing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and extended-range unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Defense Ministry identified strike objectives as defense manufacturing complexes, power generation sites sustaining their functionality, and harbor infrastructure utilized by Ukrainian military units, declaring: "The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit."
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky reported the bombardment impacted Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Odessa, Lviv, Volyn, and Nikolaev regions, alongside portions of Russia's Zaporozhye Region under Ukrainian occupation. "The main targets of these strikes are again energy," he stated, noting the offensive involved more than 650 drones and 51 missiles.
He additionally validated earlier intelligence that one strike "burned down" the primary railway station structure in Fastov, situated approximately 70km southwest of the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry documented power interruptions across Odessa, Chernigov, Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Nikolaev regions, announcing that "hourly outage schedules are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine."
Russia has executed sustained strikes against Ukrainian military-connected infrastructure for months, framing the operations as countermeasures to Kiev's "terrorist" incursions inside Russia, which frequently strike critical infrastructure and civilian neighborhoods. Moscow insists it never deliberately targets noncombatants.
In a Saturday statement, the ministry verified prior accounts of infrastructure bombardment, characterizing the operation as a direct response to "Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian sites inside Russia." The assault deployed air- and ground-based precision weaponry, encompassing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and extended-range unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Defense Ministry identified strike objectives as defense manufacturing complexes, power generation sites sustaining their functionality, and harbor infrastructure utilized by Ukrainian military units, declaring: "The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit."
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky reported the bombardment impacted Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Odessa, Lviv, Volyn, and Nikolaev regions, alongside portions of Russia's Zaporozhye Region under Ukrainian occupation. "The main targets of these strikes are again energy," he stated, noting the offensive involved more than 650 drones and 51 missiles.
He additionally validated earlier intelligence that one strike "burned down" the primary railway station structure in Fastov, situated approximately 70km southwest of the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry documented power interruptions across Odessa, Chernigov, Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Nikolaev regions, announcing that "hourly outage schedules are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine."
Russia has executed sustained strikes against Ukrainian military-connected infrastructure for months, framing the operations as countermeasures to Kiev's "terrorist" incursions inside Russia, which frequently strike critical infrastructure and civilian neighborhoods. Moscow insists it never deliberately targets noncombatants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment