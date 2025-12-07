403
US Democratic Representative says ICE agents pepper-sprayed her
and "pushed around" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a raid in Tucson on Friday, according to reports.
In a video posted on X, Grijalva explained that the incident occurred near a restaurant she frequently visits. She described encountering “maybe 40 ICE agents, most of them masked, in several vehicles,” who were stopped by bystanders concerned that individuals might be detained without due process.
Grijalva said she was “sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent, pushed around by others,” adding, “I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress.”
A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disputed her account, calling the claims “not true.” Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X, “If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel. Presenting one’s self as a 'Member of Congress' doesn’t give you the right to obstruct law enforcement.”
Grijalva rejected the DHS version in an interview with CNN, saying, “It’s convenient to them to make it seem as if I was doing anything other than inquiring about what was happening.”
