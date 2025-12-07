SBA Demands Financial Records From All 8 Firms By January Deadline

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Small Business Administration has ordered every participant in its 8 Business Development Program - all 4,300 firms - to submit detailed financial and business documentation covering the last three fiscal years. The demand, communicated in letters issued December 5, requires firms to deliver bank statements, general ledgers, payroll registers, subcontracting agreements and employment records by January 5, 2026, or risk losing their eligibility in the 8 programme and facing further actions.

This sweeping documentation request marks the first stage of a full-scale audit of the 8 programme, launched after investigators uncovered a $550 million bribery and fraud scheme tied to contracts awarded by a former contracting officer linked to the programme. The audit will scrutinise high-value, limited-competition and sole-source contracts awarded over roughly the last 15 years under the scheme.

The SBA has signalled that findings from the audit will be referred to the Department of Justice and the agency's own Inspector General for potential enforcement under civil or criminal law. Firms found to have misrepresented eligibility or participated in pass-through contracting may face clawbacks, suspension, debarment or False Claims Act penalties.

Under the 8 programme - established under sections of the Small Business Act - businesses deemed socially and economically disadvantaged can receive preference in federal contracting, including sole-source awards of up to $7 million for manufacturing contracts and $4.5 million for other procurements. Eligibility requires at least 51 per cent ownership by disadvantaged individuals, net worth limits and detailed documentation of control and management.

The drive for accountability intensified after media and whistleblower reports flagged widespread misuse, including cases where 8 entities acted mostly as“pass-throughs,” subcontracting most of the work to non-eligible firms while collecting set-aside fees. One such high-profile case involved a contracting chain branded as abusive by auditors.

The audit directive follows a pronouncement by SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, who described the misuse as a betrayal of the programme's mission and a waste of taxpayer money. She said the review aims to restore“integrity” and ensure that set-aside benefits reach legitimately disadvantaged small businesses.

Contractors affected include not only active 8 firms but also entities that have recently graduated, transferred, suspended or otherwise left the programme. Copy-owned firms such as those affiliated with tribes, Alaska Native corporations, and community development organisations are also within the audit scope.

Compliance pressure is mounting. Legal advisories suggest firms must conduct internal reviews immediately, check their records carefully, and in many cases seek counsel to prepare responses - especially where subcontracting structures, joint ventures or non-traditional ownership could raise questions.

For contracting officers and federal agencies, the audit could reshape how 8 set-aside contracts are awarded. Agencies may restart vetting processes for prime contractors and partners, reviews may slow award timelines, and some solicitations could be delayed or cancelled - particularly for contracts reliant on 8 firms whose documentation or status is uncertain.

